Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta Police Commissioner, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, has paraded ritualist suspects allegedly responsible for the killing and selling of human parts, mostly of women and children in one of the dreaded locations in Udu Local Government Area of Delta state.

Others paraded by the police boss in Asaba yesterday, included; kidnapping kingpins, armed robbers, cultists, cyber crimes criminals otherwise known as ‘yahoo boys’and Pipeline vandals.

Speaking on the arrest, the CP disclosed that the police team deployed in the location were able to trace the place from the stench of the decomposing bodies buried in the area.

On further investigations, the team discovered human skulls, bones, 15 used baby pads alongside other tools like knives, metchetes and shovels used mostly to dug the pits where the victims are buried after some vital organs in their bodies had been removed.

According to him; “One Stephen Oyibare, a vigilante leader in the Igbogidi community in Udu, reported at the station that two suspected ritualists pretending to be of unsound minds were accosted under the DSC Expressway Bridge by Igbogidi.

“Upon a search of the suspects, Yakubu Bala, 33, from Taraba State, and Emmanuel Obughor, 30, from Ahoda, Rivers State, they were found with suspected human bones and other items. They were both very coherent when interrogated.

“Also, two suspected child traffickers, Tolulope Bosede, 45, and Abiola Komolafe, 20, both from Akure in Ondo State, were intercepted while in transit in a commercial bus along the Asaba-Benin Expressway by Okpanam.

“They were suspected to have sold a newly born male child to a trafficker in Onitsha and were heading back to their base in Akure when they were arrested by the police, who acted on a tip-off.

“In the course of investigation and following the confession of Bosede, the buyer, Mrs Nkaneme Melife, also later sold the child to another buyer, Mrs Ifeyinwa Ekunno, 56, of the Onora family house, Abba village. Their arrest led to the recovery of another two-week-old male child suspected to have been stolen from the same Mrs Ekunno.”

Inuwa said the patrol team on lockdown enforcement along the Ugheli/Patani Road arrested a 50-year-old man, Believe Obasare, in possession of two new single-barrelled guns concealed in a bag.

He said operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also arrested a 64-year-old man, Young Origbe, for allegedly operating a gun and arms making factory in the area.

The police boss, who also paraded some members of the Oodua People’s Congress from Ondo State, said they had no business in Delta State other than to commit crimes.

But the leader of the group, Chief Sunday Ani, told journalists that they travelled to his Onicha-Ukwani village in the Ndokwa West area of the state to fortify themselves.

He stated, “We are OPC members from Ondo and we came to Delta, which is my state, to fortify ourselves so that we will not fall into the hands of criminals. We always confront criminals, such as kidnappers, so we need to fortify ourselves against gunshots.

“We had taken the charm from my village and on our way back to Ondo, our vehicle broke down; it was in that process that the police arrested us. We are not criminals, we work together with the police and we cannot just wait for criminals to kill us just like that; so we went for spiritual fortification.”