Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Police Command has paraded three of its officers who were caught brutalising a civilian identified as Mr Justice Obasi in a viral social media video.

It was learnt that the incident which took place on January 4, along Kenyatta Street, Uwani, Enugu attracted the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who ordered the identification and prosecution of the erring officers.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Abdurahman, while addressing journalists in his office yesterday revealed that the command has constituted a panel of enquiry whose report would be used as base for the orderly room trial of the affected officers.

He said the panel had been given three days to conclude its work and report back to the command through his office.

“After the panel’s three days’ work, we will look into the panel’s findings and recommendation. Then, they will definitely face orderly room trial and after all these we know what level of punishment will be meted on them,” he said.

The commissioner said that Adamu, who have seen the video clip, was quite disturbed.

“The members of the public should know that the police under the present IG could condone and shade such uncivilized characters.

“Nigerians should know that negative action of the erring personnel is unprofessional and does not in any way reflect the image and attitude of the Nigerian Police. We are here to police with human face and some level of decorum and civility,” he said.

The officers included two non- commissioned officers and one police constable.