Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The police in Enugu yesterday paraded a dismissed Nigerian soldier and nine other suspects for murder, robbery, conspiracy, cultism and other offences in the state.

Items recovered from the suspects include six firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, 15 ammunition, 36 live cartridges, one TV set, one mobile phone and one cutlass.

The soldier, Ifesinachi Nwankwo, 24, who said he joined the army in 2017 and served in Damboa, Borno State, revealed that he went AWOL after his base came under constant Boko Haram attacks in 2018.

The suspect was arrested alongside one of his gang members, Raphael Nworie, 27, after they attacked two policemen, killing one and severely injuring another before carting away their assault rifles in the process.

They were also alleged to have attacked and killed the Chief Security Officer of Amodu-Awkunanaw community, Mr Onyebuchi Aninwagu, on July 19, and were alleged to have also made away with his pump action gun.

While parading the suspects, the police public relations officer in the state, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, said: “It is expedient to say that these achievements were made possible by intelligence and robust collaboration with other security agencies, local security outfits like the neighborhood watch groups in the state, stakeholders and the general public as well as unalloyed loyalty, dedication and diligence of officers and men of the command.