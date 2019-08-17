Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State Police command has paraded two suspected killers of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, who was killed on August 1, along Ihe-Agbudu road in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It also said that the two were part of the criminals that abducted Igwe Sunday Orji and his wife, Alice, on August 4, along Enugu-Port Harcourt road, near the same area the cleric was brutally murdered.

However, the commissioner of police, Suleiman Balarabe disclosed that three other persons suspected to be part of the crime were at large. The names of the two suspected killers of the priest paraded were given as Ibrahim Adamu (25) from Taraba state and Idris Tobe (28), while those still at large were given as Garba Basulugu, Mohammed Lagub and Mojunpan Duna. At cross examination, the suspects denied involvement in the killing of Rev. Fr. Offu but admitted kidnapping the traditional ruler and his wife. Also paraded were three suspects allegedly involved in the kidnapping and murder of Rev. Fr. Clement Rapuruchukwu of St. Mary Catholic parish, Obunofia Ndiuno on March 14, 2019.

The suspects, Sunday Chibuko, Benjamin Osogwu and Wasiu Ajomale admitted committing the crime, while police said that one of the suspects was still at large. In addition, the police also paraded one Idris Umaru whom they said was arrested in Edo state in connection with the killing of Dr. Nnamdi Ogueche, a former secretary of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu state, on March 21, this year.

CP Balarabe said that a total of 30 suspects paraded were involved in different forms of criminality, adding that they will soon be arraigned in court.