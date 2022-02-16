From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

One of the fleeing suspects allegedly responsible for the killing of the former head of the legal department of Delta State Police Command has been smoked out of his hideout by operatives in Delta State.

The 27-year old suspect, Chukwudi Emenem and others still at large, allegedly killed the former OC Legal, Chris Kpatuma in Agwa clan, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

He was arrested on February 12, 2022 at Aboh, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State where he was hibernating with his supposed female friend.

Parading the suspect alongside others arrested for various offences including cultism, armed robbery and others on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, said the suspect had earlier escaped from Owerri prison.

According to Mr. Ali, the suspect stated that “he is related to the late police officer and that the leader of the gang is called ‘Mega Bush’.

“The suspect also revealed that the late officer was killed because he was a strong stakeholder and a titled man in the community and owing to the fact that he was a retired police officer, they saw him as a threat to their Biafra

Struggle hence they decided to kill him.

“The suspect is also suspected to be part of the syndicate that beheaded a

vigilante member in Owerri and used his head as ball some time ago.”

Among those also paraded is a suspect, 19-year old Onyeka Ifeanyi who was allegedly involved in the murder of one Mary Ngozi, a POS operator and up coming actress.

She was reportedly killed at Boji-Boji Owa in Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state last year by members of a syndicate that specialised in robbing POS operators

CP Ali said operatives received a distressed call on February 14 that some suspects who robbed and shot the POS operator were arrested and

that they were being lynched by an angry mob.

He said patrol teams were quickly

mobilized to the scene where the two suspects namely, Onyeka and Micheal

Kester, now receiving treatment, were rescued from the mob and taken to the station.

“One cut-to-size double barrel gun was

recovered from them. Upon interrogation they confessed to have robbed several

POS operators and also confessed that their gang members were responsible

for the robbery and murder of Ngozi,” he said.

He added that all the cases were under investigation.