Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Police in Nasarawa State has paraded suspected killers of the niece and nephew of the Former Minister of Information, Mr Labaran Maku who were recently killed in their home at Gudi, the Home Town of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the state and the traditional ruler of Odu community of Nasarawa Local Government Area, Mr Amos Ewa Obere.

The suspects includes, the kidnappers of the State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, Archbishop Joseph Gorge Masin, wife of the President of Eggon Youth Movement (EYM) worldwide, Mrs Ruth Daniel Yaro Anyuabaga in Lafia and those who are terrorising Toto and Nasarawa Local Government Areas.

Parading the suspects today, Monday before newsmen at the Command headquarters in Lafia the state capital, the State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe said a number of 21 armed robbery and 6 kidnap kingpin suspects were arrested following an intelligent operation.

“It is with high sense of responsibility and reinvigorated zeal in the discharge of our statutory duties that, I find it imperative to update the general public on some notable milestones recorded in our quest at making the security climate in Nasarawa state most conducive for law abiding citizens but inclement for criminals and their accessories.

“On 3/08/2020 at about 1500hrs, sequel to information received from public spirited individuals which indicated that, criminal elements who have been terrorizing Agwada, Kokona LGA and its environs were hibernating in their hide out.

“Upon receipt of the information, operatives of the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) mobilized swiftly and cordoned off the area. This eventually led to the arrest of two suspects: Adamu Bodare ‘m’ 29yrs and Mohammed Adamu ‘m’ 27yrs all of Bakin Eni Bassa”.

He again said, “on 31/07/2020 at about 0830hrs, acting on a complaint lodged at Loko Divisional Police Headquarters by a kidnapped victim at Kwande village, Loko Development Area, Nasarawa LGA. Few days after she regained her freedom, she sighted one of her kidnappers at a location in the town.

“Based on the strength of the information, Police operatives at Loko Division led by the DPO, mobilized swiftly to the area and subsequently arrested the duo of Yusuf Suleiman ‘m’ and Abubakar Ismail ‘m’ of Kwande village, Loko Development Area, the suspects have confessed to the commission of the offence.

The Nasarawa State Police Commissioner noted that while acting on credible intelligence, Police personnel of the Nasarawa State Command cordoned off the vicinity of Aro Hospital located at Jenkwe Development Area, Obi LGA of the state, they succeeded in arresting the one Shagari Ibrahim, Isa Ibrahim, Musa Sake and Ibrahim Mohammed all males.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the kidnapping syndicate that was responsible for the kidnapping of Bishop John Masin, the Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria, Nasarawa State Chapter, Mrs. Ruth Daniel Enyabuga, the wife of the Eggon Youths Leader in Nasarawa state and the Deputy Chief Registrar of High Court of Nasarawa state.

“On 06/08/2020 at about 1530hrs, a team of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives from the command while working on actionable intelligence, raided Great City Guest Inn, located at Nasarawa town Nasarawa State and subsequently arrested the following suspects: (i) Ibrahim Alhaji Shatta Alias Dare ‘m’ 19yrs of Lapai, Niger State (ii) Sumaila Umar ‘m’ 20yrs of Kurudu barracks, Abuja Area Council (iii) and Yakubu Lawal ‘m’ 20yrs old of Nakuse village, Toto LGA, Nasarawa State”.

Bola Longe said upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to be members of some notorious and wanted criminal gangs whose stock in trade is kidnapping and robbing of people around Nasarawa, Toto, Mararaba Udege and Loko area.

He further explained that, the suspects are members of some villainous gangs that were responsible for some high profile kidnapping cases involving passengers and children of a notable traditional ruler.

“On 7/8/2020 at about 2030hrs, a detachment of Police personnel of the Anti-kidnapping Squad, Nasarawa State Police Command, while working on actionable intelligence has arrested one Mohammed Suleiman ‘m’ of Akwanga LGA, Nasarawa State in connection to the case..

“Upon interrogation, he confessed of being a member of the criminal gang that killed a Superintendent of Immigration and a woman at Gudi. The suspect is cooperating with the police in their investigation. While effort is ongoing to arrest other suspects still at large.

“The Command wants to assert unequivocally that the security of lives and properties of every law abiding citizen remains its topmost priority and will not shirk away from this constitutional duty. In the light of this, we want to reassure the public of our avowed commitment to the realization of this objective.

The Police Commissioner then said, the Command also wants to appreciate members of the public, traditional rulers and other security agencies for their support and cooperation which impacted positively on the police achievements in the past few months.

“In the same vein, the police command also wants to specially acknowledge the support and collaboration of the state government and the Inspector-General of Police in our effort at riding Nasarawa State of criminal elements. This uncommon show of cooperation has further galvanized and energized the mentality and focus of the police personnel for greater exploits”.

He added that the Police in the state will not rest on its oars as he solicited for more information and synergy from members of the public for greater accomplishment.

Some suspects interviewed, all admitted to have carried out the acts.

Items recovered from the suspects were 7 firearms, 14 live ammunition, 1 vehicle and 14 cell phones.