George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has rescued 14 pregnant girls and 4 children from a delivery home allegedly used as a baby factory .

The police have also arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the running of the baby factory and for child trafficking.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Rabiu Ladodo at a press conference, yesterday, in Owerri gave the name of one of the suspects as Miss Blessing Sunday (aged 30) and a steward at Nma Charity Home in Umumkpee Village of Isiala Ngwa South in Abia.

“Miss Blessing Sunday had lured a pregnant mother to Aba where a caesarian section operation was carried on her and the newly delivered baby boy was stolen and sold by the owner of the centre Mrs. Nma Achumba of Umumkpee. The victim was hurriedly taken back by Miss Blessing Sunday to their village at Okwe- Owerre-Umueze ll of Ehime Mbano council while she was still bleeding,” Ladodo said.

CP Ladodo said youths of the community angered by the new of the stolen baby descended on Blessing Sunday and were about to set her family house ablaze. He said the quick intervention of Police rescued her from the irate youths and rushed her to hospital for treatment. The victim,Onuwa Grace Nwachukwu was also taken to a police clinic in Owerri, he said.