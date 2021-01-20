Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja Wednesday paraded a 20-year old man, Abubakar Amodu, for allegedly kidnaping his father alongside with his gang members and collected N2 million as ransom before he was released.

The police also paraded 25, other kidnappers who killed their victims after collecting ransom from their families. Also paraded was one Umar Jafaru Sulaiman, from Plateau State, who works as a spiritualist to kidnappers.

Parading the suspects before newsmen in Abuja, force public relations officer Frank Mba, said the suspects were arrested in various parts of the country and found to be in possession of five AK-47 with magazines and live ammunition, and a cash sum of 765, 000.

Mba, said Amodu, who confessed to have planned the kidnap of his father, was arrested with other members of the gang following a tip off.

The suspect, in an interview told journalists that he worked with his father who is a cattle rearer on his farm who eventually gave him 15 cows to start off his own business.

However, he got the idea to kidnap his father after he met with some group of kidnappers who told him that his father was rich, and should be kidnapped for money, which he obliged.

He said he got N200, 000 as his own share of the N2million paid as ransoms to free his father.

Also paraded was one Abubakar Liyu, a security guard with Ahmadu Bello University, who worked with kidnappers to abduct lecturers and terrorize the university community.

Liyu, who confessed to the crime said he had organized the kidnap of three lecturers in the institution before he was eventual arrested.

He also confessed to have gotten N60,000, as his share in the first and second kidnap but gotten nothing for the third one.

Also paraded was one Friday Domozu from Kogi state was arrested for kidnapping and brutally murdered a five year old girl known as Farida Ibrahim in Dekina and buried her in a shallow grave. Friday and his gang were said to have demanded a whooping N8 million as ransom from the girls family who could not afford the money.

Upon their arrest, Friday took the police to where the girl was buried where it was dug and taken for autopsy. Police day the autopsy result showed evidence on violence on the girl. The police Didi said they found another body, buried in a shallow grave by the same gang and pledged to do everything in their power to bring all the perpetrators to book.

Sulaiman, who said he provides spiritual coverage for 15 kidnap gangs, expressed regret for his actions and promised to now be praying for the security operatives to succeed and in their bid to fight criminals.

The police also paraded members of a gang, who killed an Immigration officer and his sister and his wife hostage in June 2020.

Mba, who said the suspects would be taken to court as soon as investigations is concluded said the police will not relent in its bid to rid the society of criminals.