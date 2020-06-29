Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja, Monday paraded 27, suspected criminals for armed robbery, kidnap for ransom, murder, and other violent crimes across the country.

The suspects who have been terrorizing innocent people in the country with their deadly acts, were arrested at Benue police, Kaduna, Federal Capital Territory and Kano states.

Among the suspects are a three man kidnap gang who specializes in kidnapping and killing their victims after collecting ransom from their families.

Parading te suspects in Abuja, force public relations officer, Frank Mba, said the group who operates in Benue ans Taraba states were responsible for the killing of a medical doctor traveling to Abuja, they kidnaped with his son and uncle and killed all three of them after collecting a whopping N7.5 million ransom from their family.

Mba, said the kidnapers went ahead and buried the deceased. He also said another group of kidnapers who pretend to be a vigilante group and kidnap innocent persons, abducted a woman and killed her after collecting N2million from her relative. The kidnapers were said to have buried the deceased popularly known as “Jamaica”, in a forest in one of the villages in Benue state.

The police also paraded a ten man criminal gang who specializes in breaking into houses using motor jerk to destroy the burglary proof and carting away properties and inflicting injuries on the occupants.

He said the suspects who are still being interrogated would be charged to court as soon as investigations is completed.