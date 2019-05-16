Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters has paraded 93 suspected kidnappers terrorising the Abuja/Kaduna express road.

The suspects were arrested at different villages namely Kachin, Lere, Igabi, Kagarko, Birnin GwariZaria among other villages in the area.

Items recovered from the suspects include rocket launchers, several AK-47, riffles, cutlasses, ammunition, military camouflage uniforms, daggers, foreign currencies among others.

The suspects are being paraded at the Katari police divisional headquarters along the Abuja/Kaduna express road.

Details coming…