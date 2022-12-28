From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Wednesday paraded an ex-soldier believed to be behind the security challenges in the state.

According to police spokesperson Michael Abattam, the ex-soldier, a corporal in the Nigerian Army before he deserted, has been responsible for many crimes in the state including leading the squad that killed Ahmed Gulak at airport road, Owerri.

The ex-soldier, who has been identified as Lance Corporal Nwagu Chiwendu, is a trained engineer responsible for servicing weapons but later grew to the rank of Chief Commander of the Eastern Security Network.

Abattam also revealed that the ex-soldier, who is from Aboh Mbaise, had already trained one thousand men.

He was said to have been arrested at a function he attended while trying to escape using the guests as cover before he was overrun by police.