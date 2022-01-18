Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Tuesday paraded the suspected killers of a 37, year medical doctor, Obisike Donald Ibe, and his friend and housemate, Ezekiel Edoja, 31 in his residence at Games village, on December 13.

The police also paraded 16, others for homicide, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, illegal possession of arms and other violent crimes.

Items recovered from the suspects include five locally made pistols, 46, ammunition, 3 cartridges, one car, one mobile phone, one machete, Burglary metal and dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemps.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the command headquarters in Abuja, FCT police commissioner Babaji Sunday, gave the names of the suspects who killed the medical doctor and his roommate to include Abdulsalam Ibrahim 26, Fidelis Ezekiel 27 and Phillimon Hussaini 22.

He said upon receiving the report of the murder, the police swung into action and arrested the duo, who went away with the deceased vehicle, an envelope containing about one thousand dollars, mobile phone and ATM card which they used to withdraw N2million from his account.

He said the suspects who have made useful confessional statement to the police on how they carried out the crime, said they would be charge to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Until his death, Dr Ibe, worked at the Zenith laboratory and kidney center, Abuja and was billed to travel to the United States of America on the day he was killed.

In an interview with journalists, the leader of the gang, Abdulsalam Ibrahim, who said he regretted his act, said he killed the medical doctor who he claimed to be a homosexual and wanted he wanted to rape him.

Ibrahim, who said he worked in the same hospital with the deceased, said he had made several advances at him in the past which he turned down until that fateful day.

The suspect who said he usually go to his house to help him with house chores, claimed the deceased had on several occasion asked him to massage him which he turned down.

Babaji, who briefed the media on successes recorded so far by the command, said “On 9th January, 2022, the management of RCC Construction Company reported the case of a stolen Black Toyota Camry Car with Reg. No. BDG 356 BH. The Vehicle which was removed from where parked in the highly fortified compound during a security system upgrade, where the CCTV was temporarily put off kept the whole company in dismay.

Upon receipt of this information, tactical and intelligence asset at the Command’s disposal attached to the Utako Divisional Police Headquarters were set in motion.

Following a highly digitalized discrete investigation, one Chimezirim Kingsley ‘M’ 38 Years Old of Dutse Makaranta area Abuja, a security staff of the company was arrested in connection to the act, the stolen vehicle was also recovered in the possession of the arrested suspect. Investigation is still in progress all suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

3. ARREST OF SUSPECT IN CONNECTION TO CULPABLE HOMICIDE

On 14th January, 2022, at about 1400hrs, a report was received at Karu Divisional Police Headquarters about the murder of one Mohammed Usman a farmer while working on his farm land by unknown person. The identity of the murders at the time of report was a mystery

Upon recipe of this information, intelligence and tactical assets of the Command, attached to Karu Divisional Police Headquarters were immediately drafted to the scene and investigation commenced earnestly.

Thorough investigation led to the arrest of one Muhammed Abubakar ‘M’ aged 22 years, who Voluntarily confessed in a written statement to have stabbed the deceased and took flight for the feared of apprehension, after a fight had ensued between him and the deceased resulting, in the murder.

The cutlass used in causing bodily injuries to the leg of the deceased before stabbing him on the rib was subsequently recovered on a cliff where the suspect had hidden it.

The suspect will be charged to court upon the completion of investigation.

4. ARREST OF WANTED KIDNAPPER

On the 12th January, 2022, at about 1600hrs, operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit of the Command’s State Criminal Investigation Department in a covert operation featuring the local vigilantes recorded the arrest of the duo of Shuaib Usman, and Sani Auwal a 25 years old male.

One of the suspects (Sani Auwal) who had since been on the radar of the Police for being suspected to have participated in series of kidnapping, attempted to recruit a member of the Police intelligence asset deployed on a secret mission while he was trying to regroup and recruit new members for his criminal syndicate for an operation.

Upon receipt of this information, the suspect (Sani Auwal) was baited, arrested and interrogated. He voluntarily confessed in a written statement to have masterminded and successfully executed series of kidnappings since as far back as 2017, before being arrested while planning a strike on the neighbor of one of his partners in crime. His arrest led to the arrest of his accomplice, Shuaib Usman. Effort is currently at top gear to apprehend other members of this criminal syndicate.

Investigation is in progress and subsequent development will be communicated as event unfolds.

5. ARREST OF A CULTIST AND THE RECOVERY OF A LOCALLY MADE FIRE ARM

On the 24th January, 2021 at about 2300hrs, operatives of the Command attached to Dutse Alhaji Divisional Police Head Quarters, on an aggressive patrol and intelligence lead stop and search, came across a group of person on an inter-rivalry gang fracas, the Police launched an advance to apprehend the miscreants who took to their heels upon sighting the Police.

Relentless pursuit lead to the arrest of one Emmanuel Anyaja, a 28 years old male of Dutse Alhaji area, Abuja. Upon his arrest, the suspect was found in Possession of a locally made pistol and one unexpended cartridge. The Suspect confessed to being a member of a cult called “band association” and he was going on mission before being intercepted and arrested by the Police. He added that they were experts in all form of criminal venture for about a year.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend fleeing members of this suspected criminal gang.

6. ARREST OF SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBER AND RECOVERY OF FIRE ARMS/ BURGLARIOUS TOOL.

On the 9th of November 2021, at 22:20hrs, Operatives of the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Command while on an intelligence lead stop and search recorded the arrest of Ishaku Danladi a 21 years old male.

The suspects upon arrest was found in possession of one locally made Revolver Pistol, two unexpended ammunition, One knife, one Itel Phone, a burglarious metal and dry leaves suspected to be India hemp.

Upon interrogation, suspect confessed voluntarily in a written statement to have travelled into the state for a planned robbery operation with other members of his criminal syndicate who are currently at large.

Investigation is still in progress for other ground breaking facts and possible arrest of fleeing gang members.

7. CONSPIRACY AND ARMED ROBBERY

On the 27th September, 2021 at about 0713hrs, one Ogbebor Elizabeth of Crushed Rocks Estate Mpape effected a report at the Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 0130hrs, gunmen numbering about four storm her residence forcefully gained access and carted away with many of her personal belonging.

Upon receipt of this information tactical and intelligence apparatus at the division, disposal was set in motion.

Following painstaking investigation and intelligence gathering, three suspects namely; Sunday Johnson ‘m’ aged 35 yrs, Luka Joseph ‘m’ aged 39 yrs and Uchenna Eke ‘m’ aged 37 yrs were arrested foiled robbery operation.

Upon interrogation, suspects confessed in voluntary written statement to have masterminded and executed many robbery operations including the aforementioned before being arrested at the verge of adding to the count. One (1) locally made pistol and forty three (43) live ammunitions were recovered upon the arrest of the suspects. Suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation

8. ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERS

On the 22nd of September, 2021 at about 1030hrs, a report of armed robbery operation at Eternal Filling Station was incidented at Kubwa Divisional Police Headquarters. Upon receipt of this information a teams of Police operatives were drafted to the scene but the robbers took to their heels upon sighting the Police.

The case was subsequently transferred to the Anti-one Chance Unit of the Command SCIID. Painstaking investigation led to the arrest of the following suspects;

1. Chief Brown Ojibo ‘M’ aged 45 years

2. Ikechukwu Udejo ‘M’ aged 35 years

3. Salisu Haruna ‘M’ aged 38 years

4. Emeka Onyedekachi ‘M’ aged 30 years

5. Abdullahi Musa ‘M’ aged 27 years

6. Useini Mohammed ‘M’ aged 41 years

Upon arrest, the following exhibits were found in the possession of the suspects

1. Two Locally Made Revolver Pistol

2. One Locally Made Pistol

3. Three Unexpended Cartridges

4. One (0.9mm) Life Ammunition

Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation”.