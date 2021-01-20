From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin
Kwara state police command yesterday paraded two suspected kidnappers
of four Turkish nationals in Ilorin, the state capital.
Police said that the suspects, Umaru Mohammed Tambaya (29) and
Muhammed Tambaya Bell (26) allegedly participated in the kidnap of
four nationals at Gbugbu village, Edu Local Government Area of the
state in July 2019.
The kidnapped nationals had since been released without payment of
ransom, the state Commissioner of police Mohammed Bagega has said.
Parading the suspects in Ilorin, Mr. Bagega said that “concerted
effort by the men of the command and members of the community led to
the arrest of four of the kidnappers then with one AK47 rife. The two
above escaped arrest. The command has been in the search for the two
fleeing suspects.
“Actionable intelligence however, indicated that the suspects were
planning to carry out another operation and my operatives swooped on
them and arrested them.”
The commissioner added that the suspects confessed to be members of
the six-man syndicate that abducted the four Turkish citizens.
“They also confessed to have participated in several other kidnap
incidents, especially along Enugu/Abakaliki axis of the South East of the country,” the police chief added.
The commissioner also paraded one Akinsola Babatunde aka Mr. White for
allegedly planning to organize nude party in Ilorin, the state
capital.
He said that the suspect advertised the proposed party on social media, demanding would-be participants to a sum of N20,000 to a designated bank.
He added that the suspect and his cohorts are into organizing strip/naked parties in lounges, club house, service apartments in Ilorin and its environs.
Said he: “Operatives of the state Intelligence Bureau attached to the
command carried out a sting operation involving tactical undercover
and manoeuvre arrested the suspect who had advertised for a strip
party in Ilorin on social media and successfully organized a party in
a service apartment at Joab street, behind Shoprite.
“The immoral and illegal action of the suspect and his accomplices
clearly contradicted the COVID-19 protocols and equally promotes crime
and criminality.”
