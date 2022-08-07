The Nigeria Police has partnered an NGO, the Drug Salvation Foundation (DSF) to train 30 of its officers on Drug Prevention, Treatment, and Care (DPTC).

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Sunday in Abuja, said that participants at the training were drawn from different Departments, Zones, Commands and Formations.

He said the five -day train-the-trainers workshop was organised with support from the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Adejobi said the training would expose police personnel to effective response to drugs and organised crime, and also strengthen their capacity and highlight road maps for effective reforms. He said the training would be extended to all police commands across the six Geo-Political zones of the country through Police Training Institutions.

The police spokesman said the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba had reiterated his commitment to training and human capacity development in the force.

He said the idea was to sustain the collective fight against drug misuse which supported various dimensions of crimes and criminality.

The I-G commended the training partners for the reform efforts targeted at giving the nation a modern, citizen-led, rule of law guided and professional police force. (NAN)