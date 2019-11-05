The National Coordinator, Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), SP Ebere Amaraizu, on Tuesday said the group would partner with National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) to eradicate cultism in schools nationwide.

Amaraizu said this when he led members of the group on a courtesy visit to NYSC State Secretariat in Enugu.

The visit featured formal induction of NYSC state coordinator, assistant directors, zonal and local government inspectors and key officers as Police Community Relations Committee members.

According to him, a strong synergy with NYSC will be a veritable platform for sustenance of various government and police programmes.

“We need the NYSC partnership to stop cultism and other vices in primary and secondary schools, then tertiary institutions nationwide.

“This is in-line with the tenets of community-oriented policing, which are the cardinal ingredients for effective policing of various communities,’’ he said.

The NYSC state coordinator, Mr Stephen Dewan, said that NYSC was happy with the efforts of the police command in the state and POCACOV in checking crime.

Dewan said that the NYSC would continue to partner with the Nigeria Police to ensure safe and secured society.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, inaugurated POCACOV-NYSC Community Development Service group nationwide in August, during the launch of POCACOV in Enugu.

NAN reports that POCACOV was an initiative of the IGP meant to save youths from the destructive tendencies of cultism and other related vices. (NAN)