Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Echoes of police brutality resonated across the ancient city of Kano following the death of two young men, who were killed on Saturday night, at Sharada Quarters, by the officers of the Nigeria Police in the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased persons, Abubakar Isa and Ibrahim Suleman, all of Sharada Quarters, were killed in the course of the confrontation that ensured when the members of the Anti- Daba Unit of the Nigeria Police attempted to arrest one of them in the area.

A police source, who spoke to Daily Sun in confidence, disclosed that some of their personnel had gone to a tea joint, located close to Jummat Mosque at Sharada Phase One to effect the arrest of one Ibrahim Suleiman, who was be wanted in connection to a crime.

He said however that when the police wanted to take the suspect away, his senior brother who runs the tea joint, mobilized the crowd to resist his arrest, adding that the ensuring confusion almost degenerated into a mob action.

“ It was in this context that one of the officers shot three times in the air, perhaps to scare off the growing mob. However one of the three bullets landed on the chest of one the people in the crowd. He died instantly on the spot”

“ This situation angered the crowd in no small measure that they simply descended on the police personnel and again while trying to escape, one of officers stabbed another person in the mob with a knife, who later died at the Murtala Specialists Hospital in the state” he stated.

Already, there is palpable tension for the whole of Sunday in the immediate environs of area as the youths had vowed to take to the streets, denouncing the killing of two of their own.

Daily Sun also gathered that following the incident, the police authorities in the state have taken steps to placate the bereaved parents and ensure order in the area while at the same time reaching out to elders of the community to intervene in the matter.

Contacted by the media, Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said that the officers have been arrested on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani.

He said that investigation into the incident has commenced while insisting that investigation would unravel the truth about the case.