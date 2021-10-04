By Moses Akaigwe

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, has stated that the Nigerian Police Force would strengthen its business relationship with Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd (IVM), Nnewi, and continue to patronise vehicles produced by the automaker.

The minister gave the assurance during his recent visit to Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing plant alongside the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Speaking after the facility tour, the Minister stated, “We are pleased to see the facilities on ground today at the factory and we are now further assured that Innoson has the capacity to manufacture vehicles that will serve our operational needs. Based on this visit today, we shall strengthen our relationship with Innoson, and this will also help in strengthening our economy.”

In his reaction, The IGP stated that the Nigerian Police has always been a customer to Innoson Vehicle, stating that the tour had enabled the visitors to appreciate the effort IVM has been making to produce durable vehicles for the Nigerian market and therefore they will continually support and encourage the company to succeed.

The minister and the IGP were accompanied by the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 13, AIG Umar Musa Muri; Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Tony Olofu; Deputy Commissioner Of Police in charge of Operations, Anambra State Command, DCP Salam Dogo; Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, ACP Emmauel Ugwuanya; and Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Nnewi Area Command, ACP Emenike.

The Chairman of Innoson Vehicles, Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma used the opportunity of the visit to show to the minister and his delegation the new automated plant section that is currently being installed for the production of high seating capacity buses.

Dr Chukwuma also appreciated the guests for the visit and assured them of IVM’s continuous improvement on its quality, availability of spare parts and after-sales services.

It was learnt that at the completion of the on-going installation of automated plant, it will boost installed capacity by 10,000 units – totaling an output of 60,000 units annually.

Commissioned on Friday, October 15, 2010, by the then President Goodluck Jonathan, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd {IVM}, Nnewi, Anambra state, is Nigeria’s first indigenous vehicle manufacturing company.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.