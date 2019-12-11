Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A survey conducted across the 255 political wards of Kaduna State had rated the Police as the most corrupt institution followed closely by political parties in the state.

Also in this category are the executive, legislators and judiciary, which fell on third, fourth and fifth most corrupt institutions respectively.

This public perception about the aforementioned institutions was made open during presentation of Open Government Partnership (OGP) Baseline Report and Corruption Perception Survey for validation as part of activity to mark the 2019 International Anti-corruption Day.

The survey conducted by Aid Foundation and Kaduna State Bureau of Statistics (KDBS) with support from Action Aid, was an annual event to assess citizens’ perception and opinion around public sector corruption.

Executive Director, Aid Foundation, Emmanuel Bonet, explained that the survey began since 1995 by Transparency International quickly added that it was the first time it was conducted in Kaduna State.

He explained that a total of 2,300 households across the 255 wards in the state were sampled and 2,249 participated, representing 97.9 per cent response rate.

“Interestingly, the survey showed that many people perceived police to be the most corrupt institutions in Kaduna State, followed by Political parties, then executive, the legislature and judiciary.

“The survey shows that nine out of every individual in Kaduna State perceived corruption as a major issue in Kaduna State.

“Also, 46.2 per cent of the people believed that “greed” is the major cause of corruption in the state. Some 27.3 per cent identified poverty as the cause of corruption in the State, while 25.8 per cent attribute corruption to unemployment,” he said.

He said that the findings would be communicated to the public in different languages for the people to understand as part of effort to mobilise residents toward eliminating corruption in communities.

“So, part of what we will be doing in 2020 is to look at the suggestions by the citizens and different stakeholders and see how together, we will eliminate corruption in our dears state,” he added.

Mr. Iyegbu Innocent of KDBS, explained that Electronic Data Collection was used in the survey, while questionnaires were prepared electronically and sent to the KDBS server using ODKCollect APP.