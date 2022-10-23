(dpa/NAN)

Local police said on Saturday they have prevented around 300 VfB Stuttgart fans from attending their team’s Bundesliga away match at Borussia Dortmund.

The supporters were charged with civil disorder.

The police said on Twitter that many of them were masked and uncooperative.

The fans were stopped on a street in the Dortmund city centre and prevented from continuing their journey towards the stadium.

There was initially no information about the reasons the Stuttgart fans were prevented to attend the match.

After the final whistle, they were allowed to board their buses, which were escorted out of the city.