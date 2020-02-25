Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The new students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, had a generous dose of wise counselling and godly guidance recently, at the three-day orientation programme for students by the university’s management.

In the words of many of the participants at the programme, the orientation left an indelible impression on the students and also made them feel at home on campus. Besides, it provided a wake-up call to the students, urging them to be dedicated and committed to making a success of their journey in the course of the pursuit of their academic goals at the university.

Held under a cosy atmosphere in front of the male hostel of the university, with adequate sound equipment and security, the students were taken on a journey into what they were to expect in the university. They were also made aware of those things that would be expected of them.

From the admonition and code of conduct given by the vice chancellor, the students were also guided in their health issues by experts from the medical centre of the university. Guidance-counsellors and psychologists also took their time to update them on their emotional and psychological needs, even as the security department also talked about safety on campus and staying away from social vices.

Vice chancellor, Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone, said the import of the orientation programme was to familiarise the new students with the university, its physical environment, rules, regulations and ethos, with a view to facilitating their successful passage through the university.

He saidl, to ensure that the university produces high quality graduates, a congenial environment had been put in place through decent lecture rooms, laboratories/studios, and Internet facilities as well as a crop of very qualified academic, technical and administrative staff.

He explained that there were other facilities geared towards easing the stay of students in the university.

Said he: “There is a work-aid scheme to assist some indigent and physically challenged students. Work-aid students put in five hours of work a week and are paid N10,000. To qualify for this scheme, the student must have a cumulative grade point average of 2.50 or more on a five-point scale and be cleared by the security department.

“A group personal insurance scheme, on the payment of the appropriate fee; this insurance covers the death, permanent disability or illness of the student or his/her sponsor.

“Well equipped common rooms with access to cable network. There are stand-by electric generating sets and adequate supply of water with three giant artesian aquifers and three sets of hostels.”

The VC also warned the students to avoid cultism but rather keep their eyes open and ask questions before joining any students’ associations or groups.

He listed other vices not tolerated in the university to include rape, robbery and fighting. Pushing the message further he said: “They could lead you to a police cell and the prison. You definitely agree with me that the police cell and prison are not places for an undergraduate. Imagine how your parents, guardians, siblings and friends will feel to hear that you are in a police or prison cell rather than being in your lecture room or hostel” he said.

Also, the dean, Students’ Affairs, Prof. Chinonso Achebe, said the institution has witnessed a steady decline in cultism and other social vices among students in recent times.

He said the tightening up of academic regulations in the university was a major contributory factor to the success story.

Achebe also linked the decrease in the menace to the stable academic calendar of the university. He explained that students had been fully engaged in academic exercises to the extent that they scarcely had time for mundane activities.

According to him, the security agencies and anti-cult systems charged with the responsibility of ensuring that cultism was wiped out had been on top of the security situation.

He said, “Cultism is at its lowest ebb, quite unlike what it used to be in the past years. We’ve not had outbreak of fighting and other forms of vices among the students in recent times.

“Besides, the university has enjoyed a stable academic calendar, which has contributed largely to the students’ commitment to their studies.

“Lapses in academic system create room to breed unwanted anti-social activities. But if the students are engaged academically, it would be difficult for them to have time for mundane activities.

“Before now, students could abscond from lectures all through the semester and barge into the hall during exams. But with the strict adherence to 75 per cent attendance, such cases are no longer obtainable.”

The dean, however, urged the students to reciprocate the university’s commitment to their security and welfare by taking their studies seriously and shunning all forms of vices.

He also challenged them to key into the vision of the vice chancellor and ensure that the university ranked among the top 200 universities in the world.