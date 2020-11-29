Diego Maradona’s death will be investigated by Argentinian police to decide whether it was a case of medical negligence, judicial sources have revealed.

Recordings from neighbourhood security cameras have been requested by three prosecutors working on the case.

Maradona died of ‘acute lung edema and chronic heart failure’, according to a preliminary autopsy report, in his sleep at noon while resting at his home in Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday.

His laywer, Marias Morla, had earlier called for an investigation into claims ambulances look more than half an hour to reach the football star’s home in response to a call on the day of his death.

‘The nurse made a statement when the prosecutor appeared on the day of Diego’s death, then expanded her statement and finally went on television to say that what she said was forced on her, so there is some contradiction in her statement,’ the close relative said.