Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Police Command has commenced a probe of circumstances surrounding the communal crisis between Otuasega and Oruma communities in Ogbia Local Government Area which claimed one and left several people injured.

The probe, according to investigation, became necessary because of the involvement of cultists from both communities in the crisis.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butwats, who confirmed that the police have deployed more personnel to the area, said investigation has commenced to bring all those that instigated the crisis to book.

He identified the dead as a 25-year-old Stanley Oweibele, noting that his body has been deposited at the morgue while police are on the trail of suspects.

“The corpse was deposited at the morgue. Commissioner of Police invited the leadership of both communities for a meeting and they volunteered useful information that will assist the police in arresting the culprits.

“Additional policemen have been deployed to forestall any breakdown of law and order,” he said.

Though relative calm has returned to the two communities but the tensed situation over Oweibele’s death is capable of igniting fresh hostilities between the two communities, according to a community leader, who pleaded anonymity.

“This incident can cause fresh crisis between Oruma and Otuasega. It is good the police have deployed more personnel to the community but the leadership of the two communities, the council chairman and the state government need to act fast to ensure the crisis does not escalate,” he said.