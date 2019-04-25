Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the case of arson and murder leveled against Davar, who allegedly set a family of eight ablaze at Igbodigo in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The state police public relations officer, Mr Femi Joseph, who confirmed the death of five persons in the incident, said the perpetrator of the act is currently at large.

He said the police would ensure that the suspected arsonist does not go unpunished, adding that machinery has been put in motion to ensure he is brought to book in no distant time.

Narrating the incident, Joseph said: “Alade Victor reported at the Police Divisional headquarters in

Okitipupa that his brother, Alade Glory, who was aged 45, and seven others were set ablaze while sleeping.

“Five of them were burnt to death in their one-room apartment at Adetuwo street, Igbodigo via Okitipupa.

“The complainant said that he strongly suspected Davar, who is now at large. However, serious efforts are being made to apprehend the suspect.”

Daily Sun gathered that the suspected arsonist had allegedly set the family of eight ablaze after his lover, who is a member of the family, parted with him.

The development caused tension in the town as many residents were apprehensive.