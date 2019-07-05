Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan, with agency report

Less than a week after Busola Dakolo, wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo, accused Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), of alleged rape, when she was a teenager, she has formally filed a complaint against him with the police.

With her complaint, the police has commenced investigation of Busola’s allegation.

In addition, another lady, who chose to remain anonymous but claimed to be a former COZA member, has also come forward to accuse pastor Fatoyinbo of rape.

She said the rape occured in his home and recalled her experience to media personality, Chude Jideonwo, of YNaija, in an exclusive interview, which aired yesterday.

Social media was set on fire, days ago, following rape allegations from Busola.

The woman narrated how she went to Fatoyinbo’s house to discuss activities relating to the church and what needed to be done.

She said at some point while she was seated on the couch, Fatoyinbo, whom she had always seen as a role model, joined her on the sofa and started to touch her inappropriately.

Explaining further, she said she kept telling him to stop what he was about to do, but he remained adamant and, instead, told her to relax.

This, he kept saying, until he took off her clothes and forcefully had his way with her. The lady said she did not cry or raise any alarm after the act but Fatoyinbo became remorseful and apologised for his actions.

She said: “That day he had asked me to meet him at their house, it was a Thursday morning. It was supposed to be the usual go there and take instructions.

He started by talking about something that had to do with church.

“Everything moved pretty fast because he started trying to pull me into a hug and trying to kiss me. He started to take off my trouser and I remember trying to fight him off. I remember I kept on asking him to stop.

He had taken off my button and my trouser was down. He had one hand throwing me back into the couch and another hand in my pants. At that point, I knew what was about to happen….”

In a related development, National Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, said the religious organisation will find a way to reconcile issues or rape concerning pastor Fatoyinbo. He said it is not an issue they can treat in the public domain and noted that the media are not helping the issue but making it worse.

Said Kure: “Have you seen other religious bodies bringing such matter to a public domain?

“Why should churches be treating their matters in the public? The Church will settle the matter in (a) biblical way. The elders are on it and fasting and prayers have been organised to address the problem.

“This is one of the last day phenomena and, in the last day, more of this will come but nonetheless, this has not diminished the Church but made it stronger. It is part of prophecy being fulfilled.”

Meanwhile, Timi Dakolo has refuted reports that he and Busola wed in COZA.

“I have never met or been in the same space with Biodun Fatoyinbo nor do I ever want to be and have never been a member of COZA.

“First, the ridiculous rumour that Biodun wedded us. Please watch the video yourself, does the Pastor look like Biodun Fatoyinbo?

“His name is Pastor Seyi of Global Impact church officiating the wedding and that is a statement from Yemi Davids, Pastor of Global impact church on this issue but nameless and faceless cyberbullies can’t read; can they?”