Chioma Okezie-Okeh

Ogun Police Command has commenced investigation into the death of a 26-year-old man, Vincent Williams, on June 19, days after he was bathed in a suspected hot chemical at his place of work.

Vincent who hailed from Adamawa was allegedly working with Goodwill Ceramics FZE located at Ogun Guangdong free trade zone Igbesa, Ado-Odo ,Otta Ogun State.

A source at the company, which is managed by one Mr. Lee, a Chinese, said Vincent and many other young men were engaged as casual workers more than two years ago.

Vincent was said to have been burnt when the engine used to mould ceramics exploded.

His guardian simply identified as Ismali claimed that he only learnt of the death of Vincent and plan by the Chinese to hurriedly evacuate the body to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said it was a case of industrial accident.

“The deceased was rushed to the hospital where he died. The case is currently been investigated by the state CID.”