Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Muhammed Adamu has assured that the police will in no distant time fish out the killers of the bursar of the Akure diocese of the Anglican Church, Mr. Gabriel Abiodun, who was killed by suspected armed robbers on Thursday.

Adamu gave the assurance in Akure when he paid a condolence visit to the Bishop of the diocese, Simeon Borokini, and the family of the deceased.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11 which comprises Osun, Oyo and Ondo states, Mr. Leye Oyebade, the IGP said the police would leave no stone unturned to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the devilish act.

Abiodun was gunned down in his office in the early hours of Thursday by the suspected armed robbers who carted away over N500,000 he went to collect from a bank.

The suspects were said to have trailed the deceased to his office in a Toyota Corolla car.

The AIG assured that the police will soon get a clue that would lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.

“For now, we have moved forward, we have got some information, and we are very hopeful that soon we shall get to the root of this crime.

“The IGP has given us the mandate that we should get to the root of the incident and that is why I am in Akure. We need to put adequate strategies in place to end crime across the states not only in Ondo State alone.

“When this type of crime happens there are things to learn and that is the most important thing. We are going to beef up security for now and do more surveillance around the banks’ environment,” he added.

According to him, the police are working on ways to prevent such occurrence in the future.

While calling for the cooperation of all stakeholders in the war against crime, he said crime prevention requires community policing.

“I am using this opportunity to appeal to the members of the public to assist us by giving us any information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators. Members of the public should continue partnering us; we need the information because information is key,” Oyebade said.

Responding, Bishop Borokini urged the security agents to use every machinery at their disposal to track down the perpetrators of the evil act.

When our correspondent visited the house of the deceased at Ode community along Ado-Ekiti road, Akure, sympathizers were seen commiserating with the family; the wife of the deceased could not speak with journalists.