By Lukman Olabiyi

The Commandant of Police Training School, Ikeja, Lagos, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Musa Garba, has urged newly promoted Supernumerary (Spy) Police Officers to maintain ethical discipline in the discharge of their duties.

DCP Garba gave the charge on Sunday during the decoration of 175 Supernumerary Officers who were promoted into their new ranks after attending an advance training course.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Some of the promoted officers include Engr Samuel Ajiboyede, Olushola Carew, Kevin Ikeakhe, Stephanie Ayegba, Ernest Igwe, Uchechukwu Ugbo, Douglas Okojie and Dr. Kehinde Odunsi.

Also promoted were Dr. Goodluck Enimakpokpo, Temitope Ojikutu, Dr. Olusuyi Adaramewa, Bolatito Ogundiran, Francisca Ovie and Solomon Adebayo.

DCP Garba said that the advance training for the police officers was embarked on to equip them with more knowledge on policing, to enable them compliment the role of regular police officers.

Admonishing the police officers to see their new ranks as a call to duty, Garba urged them to always exhibit high moral standards and ethical discipline in the discharge of their duties.

He said: “ As we celebrate today, let me use this opportunity to remind you that your new ranks come greater responsibilities.

This simply means that from now on, your actions, your utterances and your general conducts must be guided by the Police Act and regulations, which you are subject to.”

Speaking on behalf of the promoted police officers, Samuel Ajiboyede assured the commandant that they would uphold the integrity of the police and build a more friendly relationship between the police and the public.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .