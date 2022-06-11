From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The New Benin Market area of the Benin metropolis momentarily experienced an orgy of violence Saturday following a report that a Hausa trader had stabbed an Igbo trader to death over a minor altercation.

In the various viral videos shared on social media, scenes of mob attacks, destruction of goods at the market, mob action on the assailant and a police rescue operation were depicted even as a combined team of armed security personnel made up of military and Police took over the troubled commercial area.

Reacting to the incident, the Edo State Police Command said the assailant, who allegedly stabbed an Igbo trader is unknown and presumed to be a mad man, while his victim survived the attack.

Spokesman of the Command Mr Chidi Nwabuzor, in a statement, allayed the fear that the victim died, explaining that the unidentified assailant used a cutlass to inflict bodily injuries on his victim, whose name was given as Mr Anthony Jibunor.

