From Tony Osauzo, Benin
The New Benin Market area of the Benin metropolis momentarily experienced an orgy of violence Saturday following a report that a Hausa trader had stabbed an Igbo trader to death over a minor altercation.
In the various viral videos shared on social media, scenes of mob attacks, destruction of goods at the market, mob action on the assailant and a police rescue operation were depicted even as a combined team of armed security personnel made up of military and Police took over the troubled commercial area.
Reacting to the incident, the Edo State Police Command said the assailant, who allegedly stabbed an Igbo trader is unknown and presumed to be a mad man, while his victim survived the attack.
Spokesman of the Command Mr Chidi Nwabuzor, in a statement, allayed the fear that the victim died, explaining that the unidentified assailant used a cutlass to inflict bodily injuries on his victim, whose name was given as Mr Anthony Jibunor.
The statement titled: “Case of Attempted Murder and Act Likely to Cause Public Breach of Peace” reads:
“The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that its aware of the incident that occurred today being Saturday, 11th June 2022 where a young man whose name and address are unknown but profiled to be a mad man used cutlass to inflict bodily injuries on one Mr Anthony Jibunor ‘M’ of No. 116 Mission Road, Benin City, Edo State.
“Immediately, the command received the distress call, Command Tactical Teams, Patrol Teams from various Police Divisional Headquarters and their various Divisional Police Officers in and around New Benin Police Divisional Headquarters were dispatched to the scene to bring down something seemly to the riotous situation to normal and for protection of lives and property.
“The contingent of policemen that were dispatched to the scene met the assailant who was already in the hands of an angry mob that beat the hell out of him and the victim who the assailant brutally cut with a cutlass. The assailant and his victim were rescued from the angry mob and both of them were taken to undisclosed hospitals (for security reasons) for medical treatment.
“The good news so far is that both the victim and the assailant are in good stable medical condition.
“It is worthy of emphasis to clear the air that the identity of the assailant is yet unknown as regarding his name, address, tribe and family inclination.
“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police Edo State, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc sympathizes with the victim and his family and wishes him a speedy recovery.
“He, however, appeals to the victim’s family members, friends, well-wishers sympathizers and the general public to remain calm and avoid any act capable of causing a breach of the public peace, which the command will stop at nothing in arresting and prosecuting any offender(s).
“He further warns those that encourage jungle justice to desist from it that no one has the right to take the life of a fellow human being that instead such a perceived offender should be brought to the nearby police station for proper investigation.”
