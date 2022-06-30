By Christopher Oji

Popular hip-hop artist, Habib Okikiola( a.k.a portable) has been quizzed by the police over his action in a viral video where he ordered a group of boys to beat up a boy identified as D.J Chicken.

The Ogun State Police command had requested Portable to report himself at the nearest police Station over the viral video or risked arrest.

The police said he has honoured the invitation at the command Headquarters, Eleweran Abeokuta, on Wednesday, June 29.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi,”the artist reported at Eleweran, at about 5pm in company with his father and his manager. He was immediately ordered to be taken to the public Complain Bureau.

“Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, Ordered him to be taken Complaint Bureau ,where he was interrogated about his role in the assault meted at the boy in the video. However, since the offence committed is a bailable one, and coupled with the strike action embarked upon by the civil servants in the state, which also affected our courts, the suspect was released to a reliable surety, who promised to produce him anytime he is needed”.

Meanwhile, the assaulted victim has also been invited to come and state his own side of the story to enable the command complete her investigation on time.