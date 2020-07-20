John Adams, Minna

Police in Niger State have uncovered a secret ‘torture centre’ in Suleja, where Almajiri are being physically brutalised as part of their Islamic education

No fewer than 15 children, with ages ranging from two to twelve, were found kept in a dehumanised condition at the centre located at new Angwan Kwamba in Suleja Local Government Area.

The Almajiri, Islamic education pupils, were seen with wounds all over their bodies, a sign that they had undergone severe tortured from their master.

Various objects used in torturing the children were discovered by the police who visited the house following complaints by people in the area.

Confirming the raid, police spokesman ASP Wasiu Abiodun said a suspect, one Umar Ahmed, male, 46, was arrested on Saturday following credible information.

According to Wasiu, police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division, Suleja, on receiving the information, ‘swung into action and promptly arrested one Umar Ahmed aged 46 years, ‘m’, of Anguwan Gwari Suleja, for keeping about fifteen (15) children in a dehumanising condition in the guise of Almajiri school.

‘The children, who are of ages ranging between 2 years and 10 years, were rescued from the suspect’s house, and three chains used to tie their legs were also recovered’, adding that the victims have been handed over to Niger State Child Right Agency while an investigation is ongoing with a view to arraign the suspect in court.