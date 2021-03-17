From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The police have busted a baby factory in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, and rescued four pregnant girls kept in the facility by its operator, Gladys Nworie Ikegwuonu.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Haruna Mohammed, said Ikegwuonu, who hails from Ohaozara in Ebonyi State, had fled and efforts were being made to apprehend her and her accomplices.

Mohammed, in a statement, said that the principal suspect was behind the recent kidnap of a 4-year-old child who was returning from school on March 11.

The statement read: “It will be recalled that on March 12, there was a report at the Area Command Headquarters, Nnewi, that a four- year- old child of St Joseph’s School, Otolo Nnewi, was returning home from school in company with his siblings when two men on a motorcycle grabbed the child and zoomed off with him.

“However, the child was rescued by some commercial motorcyclists who pursued and eventually arrested the suspects at Akammili community, Nnewi.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the police revealed that the suspects who were beaten to stupor by an angry mob one of whom was confirmed dead, were sent by Gladys Nworie Ikegwuonu, presently at large, who also operates a baby factory and a brothel by keeping young girls and getting them impregnated after which she sells the children to her waiting customers.