From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Police operatives in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, arrested scores of suspected homosexuals holding a party in a hotel in the area. The police raided the hotel following a tip off about their activities by some residents who found their activities distasteful and largely obscene.

Although the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Haruna Mohammed, said that he had not been briefed on the development, a police source who confirmed the raid said that those arrested were of different age brackets.

The police source said: “The officers arrested an undisclosed number of them, mostly men of different age brackets.”

A resident of the area who preferred anonymity corroborated the police source, saying that: “The homosexuals were holding a party at the facility when trouble ensued, leading to invitation of policemen from Ukpo Police Division.

“The suspects attempted fleeing from all directions in the hotel when policemen arrived, leading to destruction of ceilings and other items in the facility.

“The suspects were taken to the police anti-cult office in Ukpo for investigations.”