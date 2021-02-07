The Lagos State Police Command has raided criminal hideouts in the state and arrested 27 suspects.

The raid was carried out by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) led by its’ Commander CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi .

In a press Statement by Lagos State Police Relations Officer (PPRO)CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he stated that:” Sequel to the commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, to continually take anti crime fight to the dens of criminals and miscreants in the state, the police command has arrested 27 suspects in a planned raid of different blackspots in the Lagos metropolis between the late hours of Thursday 4th and early hours of Friday 5th February.

“The arrest was carried out by the operatives of the RRS being a follow up to the directive of the CP to the Commander,RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to place certain spots under surveillance and dislodge the criminals hibernating in the spots especially at Ikeja, Agege and Alimosho areas of the State.

“The raid was also extended to Ile Zik, Dopemu Under Bridge, Shasha, Orisumbare, Iyana – Ipaja Underbridge, Ile – Epo, Abule Egba, Isokoko, Alfa Nla, Capitol Road, Akilo, Marketing, Alausa Central Business District among others.

“Those arrested included Olajide Kolawole, 26, Kehinde Ayoola,25,Dola Abdullahi ,20, Michael Ogungbade,19, and 23 others. Odumosu noted that the command would continue to intensify efforts to reduce incidences of traffic robbery, cultism and other social vices within the state, to their barest minimum.

“While commending the operatives for the successful operation, Odumosu advised parents and guardians to monitor their children and wards on the company they keep as cultism and traffic robbery remain unpardonable crimes which will not be overlooked or spared as they attract stringent punishments in the law”.