Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has said it has arrested 40 suspected armed robbers, car snatchers and drug peddlers terrorising residents of the city and its environs.

The suspects, according to police spokesman Yusuf Mariam, were arrested along Abaji, Gwarinpa, Asokoro, Jabi-Daki Biyu and Mabushi areas of Abuja, during coordinated raids and patrols conducted between February 18 and 24.

Items recovered from them include one White Toyota Hilux, one Toyota Corolla, one locally fabricated rifle, 21 unexpended cartridges, one fabricated gun and several wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Yusuf, in a statement, said: ‘The FCT Police Command has arrested Forty (40) suspects for car snatching, drug peddling, armed robbery and public nuisance along Abaji, Gwarinpa, Asokoro,Jabi-Daki biyu and Mabushi axis.

‘The suspects were arrested during coordinated raids and patrols between 18th – 24th February, 2021. The suspects are: Tijani Zariwa, 25 years, Shamsudeen Abdullahi, 20 years, Muktari Mohammed, 48 years, Yahaya Abdullahi, 20 years, Abbas Mohammed, 24 years, Suleiman Audu, 19 years, Abubakar Baba, 34 years, Hudu Garba, 24 years, Sadiq Isa, 20 years, Yusuf Ali, 18 years, Abu Momoh Samuel, Simon Ndagi, 34 years, all male and Nwanse Precious, 22 years, ‘F’, amongst others.

‘Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: one (1) White Toyota Hilux, one (1) ash colour Toyota Corolla, one (1) locally fabricated rifle, Twenty-one (21) unexpended cartridges and one (1) fabricated marking gun, several wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

‘Amongst the suspects are Olamide Atanda, 29 years, Osas Raphel, 32 years, arrested for snatching a vehicle after attacking and trampling their victim along Lugbe axis. The vehicle was recovered by eagle-eyed Police Operatives on stop and search operations along Abaji axis. Exhibit recovered: one (1) silver colour Toyota Corolla.

‘All the suspects have been arraigned in court except the car snatching syndicate, they will be arraigned upon conclusion of investigation.

‘We enjoin residents to remain calm, law-abiding and comply with all COVID-19 regulations, meanwhile the Command wishes to reiterate its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

‘The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. To report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line 09022222352.’