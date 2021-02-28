From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 40 suspects in connection with various alleged criminal offences in the state .

FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) , ASP Mariam Yusuf, in a Statement, listed the offences to include car snatching, drug peddling, armed robbery and public nuisance.

The PPRO ,said the suspects were arrested during coordinated raids and patrols in Abaji, Gwarinpa, Asokoro, Jabi-Daki Biyu and Mabushi axis, between February 18 and February 24.

Yusuf also listed exhibits recovered from the suspects to include: one White Toyota Hilux, one ash Toyota Corolla, one locally fabricated rifle, 21 unexpended cartridges and one fabricated marking gun.

She said two of the Suspects were arrested for snatching a vehicle after attacking and trampling on their victim in the Lugbe axis.

She said the vehicle was recovered by police operatives on stop-and-search operations at the Abaji axis.

She said that another vehicle, a silver Toyota Corolla, was recovered from the suspects.