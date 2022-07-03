From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have raided a suspected camp of the security arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) known as Eastern Security Network (ESN).

According to the police, the ESN camp was located

at Oriuzor in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of Ebonyi State Police Command,Chris Anyanwu, who stated this in a statement, added that one of the ESN fighters was killed, while one was arrested during the operation.

He disclosed that the operation was carried out by the tactical team of the command, led by Jerry Maigorosom.

“At about 14:35hrs of June 30, the tactical team of the command stormed the camp of suspected IPOB adherents in Oriuzor village using credible intelligence at its disposal.

“On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums opened fire on them, leading to a gun duel.

Again gunmen invade, bomb Kogi poli... To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Again gunmen invade, bomb Kogi police station, kill one officer

“In the process, one of the hoodlums, identified as Elijah, was fatally wounded, while six others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Fortunately, one of them, Chibundu Ali, 18, a native of Ezzama, Ezza East Development Centre was arrested and taken into custody.

He is being interrogated to unravel the identity of other fleeing suspects,” Anyanwu stated.

He added that the camp was ransacked and destroyed.

According to the statement, the items recovered included one cut-to-size AK47 rifle with a few rounds of its live ammunition.

Others were locally-fabricated revolver pistol and an expanded ammunition shell, amongst others.

It alleged that the items were stolen during an attack earlier on a Divisional Police Station in Ezza South LGA.

It added that operatives attached to the Ohaozara Divisional Station also nabbed an armed robbery syndicate, which allegedly specialised in snatching vehicles and motorcycles from Enugu and other neighboring states.

According to the statement, three suspects, including a lady and an Ebubeagu personnel, were rounded up at Uburu in Ohaozara LGA, while negotiating the sale of one of the stolen motorcycles.