From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state police command has said it has raided a hideout of suspected internet fraudsters in their Keffi apartment around GRA where they engage in cyber crime, (Yahoo yahoo).

This was disclosed on Sunday in a press released signed by the police public relations officer, Asp Ramhan Nansel for the commissioner of police adding that it was achieved via the sustained effort and unwavering commitment of the State Police Command towards actualising a crime free state.

“on 6/8/2021 at about 1130hrs, based on credible and duly processed intelligence, Police personnel attached to Keffi Area Command raided the hide out of suspected internet fraudsters where the following persons were arrested namely Vincent Damisa ‘M’, 23yrs of Auchi, Edo State, Monday Desmond ‘M’ 18 yrs of Edo State, Donald Godwin ‘M’ 20yrs, of Benin city, Edo State, Henry Chukwuemeka ‘M’ 18yrs of Isiala Mbano, Imo State, Emmanuel Ibiala ‘M’, 27yrs of Bekwarra, Cross river State, Dakuruk Abel ‘M’ 28yrs of Mangu Halle, Plateau State.”

Bola Longe further explained that the suspects rented a four bedroom apartment at G.R.A, Keffi where they engaged in cyber crime/internet fraud (Yahoo-Yahoo); consequently, a search warrant was executed in the house which led to the recovery of the following exhibits: “Twenty two (22) Laptops, Computer mouse, Laptop chargers and extension boxes.”

In another development, the commissioner stressed that the command has also intercepted and arrested “Ifeanyi Christopher ‘M’ of NO 15, Mabu close, Elelewa, Porthacourt, Rivers state.”

Daily Sun gathered that the vehicle have been recovered and brought to the Police Station with all the suspects confessing to their the crime and will be charged to Court upon conclusion of investigation.

” on 6/8/2021 at about 1200hrs, a complaint was lodged at Nasarawa Divisional Headquarters that, a Honda CRV, Black in colour with registration number Abuja YAB 458 DC was stolen from Ajaokuta, Kogi State and geo-located at Nasarawa-Loko road, Nasarawa State.”

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the Police personnel attached to Nasarawa Division mounted a Stop and Search point at Gidan Kwano along the aforementioned route; consequently”

The Commissioner of Police, AIG Bola Longe psc commended the officers and urged them to sustain the tempo and rid the State of all criminal elements.

