From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano, Sunday, said they have rescued a 3 year old boy Mohammed Aminu, who was abducted a few days by a 2 man gang of kidnappers in the state

in a statement made available to the media, the spokesman of the Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, , saidt hat the victim was reported missing on September 4th following which his abductors demanded of N10,000,000.0

Upon receipt of the complaint, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi raised a team of detectives led by SP Shehu Dahiru, to treat the case” the statement said.

” The team swiftly swung into action, and following credible intelligence, raided an uncompleted building located at Ja’in Quarters Kano where the victim was held hostage”

“They arrested one Abdullahi Mukhtar, and Ashiru Yakubu, all of Shago Tara Street, Ja’in Quarters, Kano. The victim was rescued unhurt and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where he was treated and discharged.” the spokesperson saidr

” Following preliminary investigation, one of the suspects; Abdullahi Mukhtar confessed that, the victim was his relative and he conspired with his friend Ashiru Yakubu, kidnapped the victim, held him hostage and demanded for Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000.00), but later settled at Six Hundred Thousand Naira (N600,000.00).

Yhe commissioner hyhCommissioner of Police, thanked the people of Kano State for their continuous support and cooperation” the statement held

He urged residents to continue to pray for the State, the nation and to report incidences to the nearest Police Station and not to take laws into their hands.