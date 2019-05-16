Molly Kilete, Abuja

Force headquarters in Abuja has raised the alarm over plot by some persons parading as environmental activists blow up oil installations in the Niger-Delta region and adjoining states.

To this end, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has placed state commissioners on red alert and be on the lookout for the criminals and arrest them.

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, who raised the alarm in a statement said the so-called activists have also planned to blow up oil installations in different parts of the country.

Mba said that the plots, which are politically motivated, is aimed at sabotaging oil installations with intended negative consequences on national security, economic development and global oil market.

He said: “The Nigeria Police Force has uncovered specific plots by some subversive elements masquerading as climate and environmental activists to commence massive and coordinated attacks on oil installations across the country especially in the Niger-Delta region and adjoining states. These plots, which are politically motivated, are aimed at sabotaging oil installations with intended negative consequences on national security, economic development and global oil market.

“Consequently, the Inspector- General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, has ordered commissioners of police nationwide, and particularly in designated states to intensify their surveillance missions around oil facilities and other critical national infrastructure. The commissioners of police and other field commanders have also been directed to put in place proactive measures aimed at neutralizing these subversive threats and bringing the plotters to book. The IGP warned of dire consequences for persons or group of persons who may want to resort to the use of violence or threat of violence, in advancing their political or economic goals.

“While urging citizens to remain vigilant, report all suspicious characters and plots to the law enforcement agents, the IGP reaffirms his commitment to ensuring the adequate security of lives, the protection of national assets and the protection of the sanctity of our political freedom and democracy.”