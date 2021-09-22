By Christopher Oji
Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Awolowo Ajogun has raised the alarm over the rampant cases of incests and rape in the State.
The CP has therefore, advised mothers to be very watchful of their female children, and that they should not allow men to play rough with them no matter their relationship with such men.
His advice followed the recent cases of rape and incests in the state .
Yesterday, a Man, 52 ,was arrested for impregnating his niece and procuring abortion on her.The suspect, Jimoh Mutaliu, was alleged to have had unlawfully impregnating and procuring abortion on his 16- years- old niece (namewithheld).
The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Adatan Divisional Headquarters by the victim’s father, who reported that he discovered that his 16- years- old daughter has been impregnated, and on enquiry, it was discovered that his own brother who is also an uncle to the girl is responsible for the pregnancy.
He reported further that, he also discovered that the man has been having carnal knowledge of the victim for quite some time now and that he has procured abortions for her two times.
According to Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi :”Upon the report, the Dpo Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau,detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy uncle was promptly arrested.
On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that he actually committed the crime, he also affirmed that he had procured two abortions for her with the help of a nurse. The victim has been taken to hospital by the police for medical treatment and report .
Two days ago,the Command has arrested a man,Oladapo Akinola,39, for allegedly defiling his 5 -year-old stepdaughter (namewithheld).
According to Oyeyemi:” The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Adigbe Divisional Headquarters, by the mother of the victim, who reported that while bathing her daughter, she discovered blood in her private part, and on enquiry from the girl, she was informed that her husband who happened to be the stepfather of the victim has unlawfully had carnal knowledge of her.
“Upon the report, the DPO Adigbe division, SP Fatoberu Oyekanmi, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, the suspect, who resides at Adewale Drive, Shokori Abeokuta, confessed to the crime without any justifiable reason. The victim has been taken to hospital by the police for medical treatment and report .
Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Anti Human Trafficking and Child labour Unit of the State Criminal investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.
Last week, a 45- years -old- man, Olaoluwa Jimoh, was arrested by men of the Command and is currently being interrogated .According Oyeyemi:”The randy father with uncontrollable libido was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ode Remo Divisional Headquarters, by the victim, who reported that she has been living with her father for the past two years, but sometime in June 2021, her father forcefully had sex with her. She stated further that since then, she has been raped severally by her father who always threatened to kill her if she dare informed anybody.
“The 19- years -old victim, informed the police that her mother has separated from the father long time ago, and that she has been living with her mother until about two years ago when the suspect asked her to come and be living with him. She decided to report, not minding the threat of her father, when she discovered that she has got pregnant.
“Upon the report, the DPO Ode Remo Division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi, quickly detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was promptly arrested.
On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed that he was used by the devil.
“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution”.
The CP reiterated his warning on parents, especially mothers to always be watchful of their female children in order to protect them from being victims of sexual assault from irresponsible men.
