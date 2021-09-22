By Christopher Oji

Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Awolowo Ajogun has raised the alarm over the rampant cases of incests and rape in the State.

The CP has therefore, advised mothers to be very watchful of their female children, and that they should not allow men to play rough with them no matter their relationship with such men.

His advice followed the recent cases of rape and incests in the state .

Yesterday, a Man, 52 ,was arrested for impregnating his niece and procuring abortion on her.The suspect, Jimoh Mutaliu, was alleged to have had unlawfully impregnating and procuring abortion on his 16- years- old niece (namewithheld).

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Adatan Divisional Headquarters by the victim’s father, who reported that he discovered that his 16- years- old daughter has been impregnated, and on enquiry, it was discovered that his own brother who is also an uncle to the girl is responsible for the pregnancy.

He reported further that, he also discovered that the man has been having carnal knowledge of the victim for quite some time now and that he has procured abortions for her two times.

According to Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi :”Upon the report, the Dpo Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau,detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy uncle was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that he actually committed the crime, he also affirmed that he had procured two abortions for her with the help of a nurse. The victim has been taken to hospital by the police for medical treatment and report .