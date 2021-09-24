Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the state Commissioner of police, Mrs Janet Agbede to expeditiously investigate allegations of rape levelled against some personnel of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Aba, Abia state.

Students of Abia Polytechnic, Aba on Thursday among other things protested the alleged rape of a female student of the institution by personnel of the RRS located within the premises of Aba North Local Government Area headquarters.

Ikpeazu equally directed the Commissioner of police to investigate harassment of other citizens by security agents in the state.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Umuahia, the Commisisoner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu said Ikpeazu further directed the police authorities to ensure the prosecution of officers who are engaged in harassing law abiding citizens to serve as deterrent to others.

“Governor Ikpeazu is actively monitoring the situation with the alleged harassment and rape of Abia poly students with a view to ensuring the protection of all law abiding citizens”.