From Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the state Commissioner of police, Mrs Janet Agbede to expeditiously investigate allegations of rape levelled against some personnel of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Aba, Abia state.
Students of Abia Polytechnic, Aba on Thursday among other things protested the alleged rape of a female student of the institution by personnel of the RRS located within the premises of Aba North Local Government Area headquarters.
Ikpeazu equally directed the Commissioner of police to investigate harassment of other citizens by security agents in the state.
Disclosing this to newsmen in Umuahia, the Commisisoner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu said Ikpeazu further directed the police authorities to ensure the prosecution of officers who are engaged in harassing law abiding citizens to serve as deterrent to others.
“Governor Ikpeazu is actively monitoring the situation with the alleged harassment and rape of Abia poly students with a view to ensuring the protection of all law abiding citizens”.
Meanwhile, the wife of the Governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu has visited the student who was allegedly raped by policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad in Aba which sparked off protests by students of the institution.
During the visit, Mrs. Ikpeazu assured that her Foundation, Vicar Hope, will foot the student’s medical bills as well as ensure justice is done in the matter.
Mrs Ikpeazu who had earlier called and spoken with the victim, was represented by Dr Suzzy Nwachukwu, a medical personnel attached to the Office of the Wife of the Governor.
The Abia First Lady condemned the action of the RRS personnel who perpetrated the heinous crime and vowed to ensure that the matter was not swept under the carpet.
She further directed that the lady be moved to another medical facility within the state for better care and warned those who were still allegedly threatening the victim after raping her, to prepare for the full weight of the law.
