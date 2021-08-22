From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have re-arrested a suspected gang leader, one Choice Macaulay (26) in connection with stolen phones worth over N400,000.00.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed this in Asaba on Sunday, said the 26-year old suspected gang leader was earlier arrested and charged to court, but was later released.

Edafe said his re-arrest followed discreet intelligence after the suspect reportedly led his gang members to burgle a house in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, where they allegedly made away with the phones.

Arrested along with Macaulay at an Indian hemp joint, were Endurance Ejokirehie (27) and Junior Macaulay (21), according to Edafe.

“Exhibits recovered from them include three phones, dummy gun and iron rod used for the robbery.

“Suspects confessed to the crime and the victims have identified the stolen phones as theirs,” he stated.

He said further investigation led to the recovery of one locally made gun and two live cartridges which were dug out from the ground in their hideout.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of four suspected robbers who were operating at MTN road by pipeline, Sapele.

He gave their names as James Wisdom aka Young Diamond (25), Peter Ayodele (22), Ikolo Micheal (18) and 26-year old female suspect, Francis Success.

“Items were recovered from them are three cut-to-size single barrels gun with 18 cartridges, a Lexus car with registration number YAB 750 BP,” he said, adding that the cases were still under investigation.