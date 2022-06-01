From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Olawale Olokode, has reacted to the shooting of The Nation Newspaper Correspondent, Toba Adedeji, by policemen, saying the victim is alive.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the police in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, on Wednesday, said the CP had visited the victim and he found him alive.

Adedeji was shot while covering a protest at Olaiya junction, Osogbo, on Tuesday.

The Police Commissioner warned against incitement and peddling of fake news, saying “this has criminal implications.”

The statement reads: “The CP wishes to use this medium to inform the good people of Osun State, especially the journalists and youths that, investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting of a journalist is ongoing; as he promised to make the outcome of the matter public.

“He urges everyone to believe in the Police and allow justice to take its course, as the affected journalist is alive, hale and hearty, having visited his home last night after he was treated and discharged from the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, urges the members of the public to go about their lawful duties, as Police will not relent in discharging its constitutional responsibility of protection of lives and property. He also warns against incitement and peddling of fake news, as this has criminal implications.”

The police had released the photograph of the CP’s visit to Adedeji on social media.

