By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has read the riot act to fake security operatives to leave the state or risk the wrath of the Command.

The CP who raised the alarm over fake security agents in the state has ordered the divisional police officers under his command to go after fake security operatives in the state.

The CP who condemned the act of impersonation by some individuals who parade themselves as security operatives revealed that two persons have been arrested for allegedly impersonating as Army and police personnel, respectively.

A statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the CP has ordered the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to be on the lookout for the impersonators.

‘The Commissioner of Police refers to some cases where dismissed officers and civilians will be parading themselves as servicing members or personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the military and security agencies, including the Lagos State-owned agencies, to perpetrate illegal acts in the state.

‘Odumosu has directed the DPOs, intelligence detectives and Heads of Department in the Command to go after any impersonators and cause them to face the full wrath of the law as many Lagosians are being deceived by their conducts and antics. He also warns the general public to beware of such impersonators who are fond of impersonating the police, military or other security agencies at the detriment of our security system.

‘The CP further directs that every police personnel in the state must always possess police warrant card or identity card as a major means of identification, even on uniform, being a practice in the police.

‘In the same vein, while matching his words with actions, the police boss directs the Deputy Commissioner of Police, CID Panti, Yaba, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to immediately prosecute one Anya Okorie, 45, that was recently arrested by the police operatives attached to Ketu Division and one Usman Ali, 21, was arrested with the Nigerian Army Camouflage Vest by police operatives attached to Surulere Division, to court for impersonation.

‘The fake Inspector, Okorie, was arrested on complete police uniform with the rank of Inspector of Police at Ketu while parading himself in a suspicious manner; Usman was arrested within the premises of Surulere Division when he and his accomplice, now at large, chased and attacked one Onyema, with a jack knife in the Division, putting on camouflage vests. The two suspects have since confessed to being a fake police officer and army personnel, respectively. In fact, Usman further confessed to be an Okada operator.

‘Items recovered from Okorie are two MOPOL berets, two lanyards, two mobile police khaki trousers, three mobile T-shirts, Sgt Rank and Mobile Squadron badges, while Army Camouflage vest and Jackknife were recovered from Usman.

‘Usman Ali has been charged to Magistrate Court 3, Surulere on 17th February, while Okorie will be charged to court today, 18th February 2021.

‘Odumosu, therefore, assures the general public that the Command will work with other security agencies in the state to fight acts of impersonation in order to sanitise the system and solidify the security platforms of the state.’