Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has read riot act to those planning to stage protest today to desist as the force would deal ruthlessly with anyone or group who engage in the act. The State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has also instructed officers and men of the command to disallow any unlawful societies, under whatever disguise, from staging rallies or protests within the state on Thursday, October 1.

The Police boss read the riot act yesterday during a security meeting with the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and heads of Department at the conference room, State Headquarters, GRA, Ikeja .

In a statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,he said :” While the Commissioner of Police announced the cancellation, by the Lagos State Government, of the ceremonial parade to commemorate the Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, he warned that the command will not allow any gatherings, rallies or protests against the sovereignty of Nigeria in the state.

“CP Odumosu ,similarly warned parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to desist from any rallies, protests or be mobilized to wage war against the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, or else they (parents or guardians) of any youths arrested for such act will be prosecuted.

“The CP ,however ,apppealed to the general public to be law-abiding, desist from violence and any act that is capable of disrupting the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“In the same vein, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Information and Communication Technology, DIG Celestine Okoye, addressed the officers at the instance of the Inspector-General of Police , Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on the need to maintain law and order in the state and repel any forces that can disintegrate Nigeria. DIG Okoye also sounded a note of warning that officers and men of the Command must act within the ambit of the law in every situation”.