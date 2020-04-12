Christopher Oji, Lagos

Commissioner of Police Lagos State Police Command Hakeem Odumosu has issued a stern warning to armed robbers and cultists to leave the state or face the consequences of their crimes when caught.

Following reports of pockets of robberies and a battle of supremacy by cult groups in some areas, the CP instructed the commanders of tactical units in the state to deal decisively with armed hoodlums on the prowl in the state.

Odumosu, who spoke through Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said two suspected armed robbers and 98 suspected cultists have already been arrested in different parts of the state.

“On April 12 at about 21 am, acting on credible information, operatives from Ikorodu Police Station supported by operatives from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), deployed by the commissioner of police arrested Toheeb Sanusi, 21, and Adewale Adeshina, 24, around Benson area of Ikorodu. One locally-made revolver pistol and one cutlass were recovered from them.

“The suspects confessed that they were in the area to rob unsuspecting members of the public. Investigation is ongoing; the suspects will soon be charged to court. “The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu has given commanders of tactical units in Lagos State a clear instruction do deal decisively with armed hoodlums daring the collective will of the state to rob in any part of the state during the lockdown,” he said.

He warned parents to advise their children to stay at home as the police were ready to deal with hoodlums of any kind in the state.

He also warned hoodlums either to leave the state or repent from their evil ways as it was no more business as usual.