By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has read the riot acts to members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) over the continued crisis in the State.

The CP has ordered Area Commanders; Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and tactical commanders, to deal decisively with anyone found instigating or causing a breach of peace within their respective areas of responsibility (AoR)”.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The CP also warned other mischief makers who may want to foment trouble in the state to turn a new leaf or face the full weight of the law. Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, yesterday, said the warning became imperative following incessant clashes, fracas and malicious damages of property recently experienced in some parts of the state, mostly linked to the issues surrounding the management of motor parks within the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Hundeyin said: “CP Alabi, who has met with the major contenders – Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) and Azeez Abiola (aka Istijaba), separately in his office, where he admonished them to prevail on their teeming followers to act within the confines of the law, is poised to ensure the security currently being enjoyed in in the state remains intact. In line with this stance, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and tactical commanders, have been directed to deal decisively with anyone found instigating or causing a breach of peace within their respective areas of responsibility (AoR).”

Meanwhile, CP Alabi has called on Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, as all human, material and operational resources have been optimally deployed to ensure their safety and security.