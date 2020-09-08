Christopher Oji

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, said the force is fully ready for the forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

The IGP, who spoke yesterday in Abuja after meeting with the 79 Police Mobile Force (PMF) squadron spread across the nation, assured residents of Edo and Ondo states of the full preparedness of the police in conjunction with other security agencies and other critical stakeholders in the elections, to ensure success in the two states.

Adamu charged commanders of PMF squadrons to exhibit high-level of professionalism, neutrality and embrace a citizen-friendly approach in policing the gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo on September 19 and October 10, respectively.

In a statement, force public relations officer, Frank Mba, said: “The conference with the PMF centred on the deployment of the PMF for the elections and general review of the current internal security threats in the country.

“It availed the force leadership the opportunity to further re-strategize on best approaches on mitigating security threats particularly as contained in the Election Security Threat Assessment Reports.

“The IGP noted that the PMF, which has remained at the forefront of tactical operations in the country, is central to the operational plans of the force towards successful election in the two states.”