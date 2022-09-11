By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has recorded a total of 50 murder cases between June and August 2022.

The Command also said eight suicide cases were reported within the same period, while 35 armed robbery suspects were arrested in the same period.

In a statement by Lagos State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyi, disclosed that the state with recorded three different cult clashes and a 15 members of different secret cult groups were arrested.

According to him, 13 armed robbery suspects were also neutralized during different encounter with the police .

Alabi, while warning criminal elements to stay away from the stats said the command also foild 37 various armed robbery operations, with tbe recovery of 32 assorted guns and 78 ammunition.

He said the guns were recovered from vehicles abandoned by robbery suspects while fleeing from being arrested by the police.

“Six suspected stolen vehicles were recovered. Some of them have since been handed over to their owners” he added.