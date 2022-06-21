The Lagos State Police command has recovered 12 vehicles in different locations of the state.

The vehicles were either stolen from where they were parked by their owners or abandoned by hoodlums, who snatched them from their owners.

The police have, therefore, warned the owners to come with relevant documents to Dolphin Estate Police Division, to pick up their vehicles. It said the vehicles, which include three tricycles, would only be released when the owners come with relevant documents.

“The vehicles are: Toyota Corolla car, with registration: SMK 694 ED; Toyota Corolla car with number plate: AGL 921 BD, an unregistered Honda Accord car, unregistered Mercedes Benz car, and an unregistered Chevrolet Express Bus.

“Others are unregistered three tricycles, a Toyota Matrix car with number plate, AGL 157 FN; a Kia car with number plate, AGL 803 BG, and a Renault Vauxhall bus, with registration number: KTU 326 AT.

